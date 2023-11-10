60% patients with pulmonary TB suffer from airflow obstruction, say experts

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 9

Some patients of tuberculosis (TB) cannot breathe easy even after beating the infectious disease.

A recent comprehensive review by some PGIMER researchers recognised post-tuberculosis lung disease (PTLD) with airflow obstruction (PTLD-AFO) as a debilitating consequence of pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB).

Recent findings reveal a multi-factorial link between the PTLD and airflow obstruction, which affects approximately 60% of patients with spirometric (breathing) abnormalities

Further, 18–22% of them experience documented obstruction. The reason behind it is pretty complicated — it depends on how a person’s body responds to the TB bacteria and their overall health

These patients end up with a condition called post-tuberculosis lung disease with airflow obstruction, making it hard for them to breathe.

The primary cause of obstructive abnormalities in PTLD-AFO lies in the destruction of bronchial walls, aberrant healing and reduction of mucosal glands. Computed tomography (CT) scans reveal bronchiectasis and cavitation as common findings in such patients, paralleling the ‘Cole’s vicious vortex’ observed in bronchiectasis.

It takes a team of experts to look after such patients, since it is not just about the lungs. People with this condition often require emotional support, lung rehab and vaccines to protect them from other respiratory problems.

According to researchers, PTLD contributes significantly to disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), representing about 50% of the total estimated burden due to tuberculosis (TB). Patients with PTLD require comprehensive care, including psychosocial support, pulmonary rehabilitation, and vaccination against respiratory pathogens.

The researchers have concluded that PTLD with airflow obstruction poses a substantial burden, causing significant morbidity and even mortality. Further studies are needed to evaluate different phenotypes.