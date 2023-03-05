60 shanties removed from veggie market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Various departments of the UT Administration today jointly conducted a special drive to remove encroachments from the vegetable market in Sector 26.

Under the drive, about 60 jhuggis (shanties) were demolished. Besides, vendors sitting illegally in the market were also removed.

The campaign was jointly carried out by the Estate Office, Market Committee and Municipal Corporation.

A large number of police force was also deployed at the spot. Some even attempted to resist the drive, but to no avail.

An official said the drive was conducted under the supervision of the SDM (East), for which instructions were issued by the DC. He said there were about 60 shanties in the mandi, which were demolished. Earlier also a drive was carried out here, but people again put up the shanties. The drive lasted from 8 am to 4 pm.

Unauthorised structure razed

A concrete structure was also demolished in Shastri Nagar of Mani Majra. It was said to be constructed on an agricultural land. The Administration issued instructions to bring the structure down.