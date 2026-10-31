60-yr-old man bludgeons sister-in-law to death in Mohali

A 60-year-old man, said to be mentally unstable, allegedly bludgeoned his sister-in-law to death with an axe at her house in Mamu Purani village near Gharuan on Friday.

The victim was identified as Karnail Kaur. The accused, Mohkam Singh, has been arrested.

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A complaint was filed by the victim’s son, Hartej Singh, at the Kharar Sadar police station.

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Hartej told the police that Mohkam lived in a shed near their house. “On October 29 at around 2 am my uncle came to our door with an axe. Out of fear, we did not open the door. My mother, who was sleeping in a separate room, opened her room door. Mohkam hit her on the head and fractured her skull,” Hartej said.

Mohkam Singh retired from the police force as a havildar.

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SI Balwinder Singh said, “No revenge motive has been established yet.”