60,247 eKYC for ration cardholders pending in Mohali

The eKYC for 60,247 of the total 4.3 lakh ration card holders is pending in the district. Close to 3.8 lakh holders (86.4 per cent) have completed the process, officials said today. The district stood 11th in the state till August 22.

Officials said the presence of a signicant floating population, including migrants and industrial labour, in the district poses challenges to the officials involved in the excercise.

Mansa, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Pathankot and Barnala are the top-five districts with close to 90 per cent e-KYC performed. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran sit at the bottom of the list.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa today said the poor and needy people of Punjab—who have made the country self-reliant in food production—will not be left to face injustice.

The Mohali MLA added that the process of e-KYC of beneficiaries would be concluded at the earliest. He said a demand has been raised before the Centre to extend the deadline for e-KYC completion by six months so that verification of all 55 lakh beneficiaries can be completed.

Randhawa, meanwhile, pointed out that out of 1.53 crore beneficiaries, e-KYC verification of 1.29 crore beneficiaries has already been completed.