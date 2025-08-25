DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 60,247 eKYC for ration cardholders pending in Mohali

60,247 eKYC for ration cardholders pending in Mohali

Dist placed 11th in state with 86.4% work done
article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:35 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The eKYC for 60,247 of the total 4.3 lakh ration card holders is pending in the district. Close to 3.8 lakh holders (86.4 per cent) have completed the process, officials said today. The district stood 11th in the state till August 22.

Advertisement

Officials said the presence of a signicant floating population, including migrants and industrial labour, in the district poses challenges to the officials involved in the excercise.

Mansa, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Pathankot and Barnala are the top-five districts with close to 90 per cent e-KYC performed. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran sit at the bottom of the list.

Advertisement

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa today said the poor and needy people of Punjab—who have made the country self-reliant in food production—will not be left to face injustice.

The Mohali MLA added that the process of e-KYC of beneficiaries would be concluded at the earliest. He said a demand has been raised before the Centre to extend the deadline for e-KYC completion by six months so that verification of all 55 lakh beneficiaries can be completed.

Advertisement

Randhawa, meanwhile, pointed out that out of 1.53 crore beneficiaries, e-KYC verification of 1.29 crore beneficiaries has already been completed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts