6,129 SIR hearings pending in Panchkula; 488 cases heard at special camp

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A total of 6,129 hearings are pending in Panchkula district out of 1,03,684 notices generated under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma said. The pending cases account for 5.91 per cent of the notices issued. During a special camp, 488 pending cases were heard.

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The Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, are reviewing the pending cases regularly, while officials have been directed to dispose of them expeditiously and monitor the process closely.

Special camps till October 9

Special camps are being held at polling stations till October 9 to complete the pending hearings on time. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will also collect documents during house-to-house visits from voters who received notices but have not yet submitted the required documents.

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Sharma appealed to such voters to submit their documents to the BLOs so that all eligible names are included in the final voter list, which is due to be published on November 6. Voters who have received notices have also been asked to attend hearings on the scheduled date with the required documents.

Nearly one lakh voters deleted

The district’s Phase-2 SIR house-to-house survey had struck off nearly one lakh voters, including 65,967 in the Panchkula Assembly constituency and 33,776 in Kalka, as reported by Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma on August 13.

The Election Commission had extended the deadline for filing claims and objections from August 30 to September 30. The claims and objections are to be disposed of by October 28.