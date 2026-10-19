625 police personnel to secure Panchkula Dussehra celebrations

As many as 625 police personnel will be deployed across Panchkula to ensure peaceful Dussehra celebrations, with seven special checkpoints around Shalimar Ground and traffic restrictions in force from 2 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday.

DCP Aditi Singh inspected the Dussehra Ground in Sector 5 on Monday and directed officers to ensure adequate security, effective crowd management and smooth traffic movement. Four ACP-rank officers have been assigned responsibility for security arrangements, while police personnel will be deployed at entry and exit points, hotels, the bus stand and other crowded locations.

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PCR vehicles and police bike teams will patrol the Dussehra Ground and surrounding areas to respond promptly to any suspicious activity. Special security arrangements have also been made for celebrations in Sectors 14, 15, 16 and 19, Raipur Rani, the Chandimandir police station area, Pinjore and Kalka.

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Under the traffic advisory, the road from the Sector 5 Night Food Market to Cactus Garden near Shalimar Ground will operate as a one-way stretch between 2 pm and 8 pm. The slip road from Shalimar Chowk towards the Sector 8/9 traffic lights will remain closed during this period.

Visitors have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas near showrooms in Sectors 5, 8 and 9 and at the designated protest site, and avoid parking on main roads.

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Pass holders will enter Shalimar Ground through the gate opposite Hotel The Cove, while all other gates will remain open to the public. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches and use alternative routes.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to residents to celebrate Dussehra peacefully and in a spirit of harmony, and to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.