DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 625 police personnel to secure Panchkula Dussehra celebrations

625 police personnel to secure Panchkula Dussehra celebrations

7 checkpoints around Shalimar Ground; traffic restrictions from 2 pm to 8 pm, key roads to be regulated

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:23 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The tallest Ravana effigy of the tricity erected on Shalimar Ground in Panchkula. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

As many as 625 police personnel will be deployed across Panchkula to ensure peaceful Dussehra celebrations, with seven special checkpoints around Shalimar Ground and traffic restrictions in force from 2 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday.

DCP Aditi Singh inspected the Dussehra Ground in Sector 5 on Monday and directed officers to ensure adequate security, effective crowd management and smooth traffic movement. Four ACP-rank officers have been assigned responsibility for security arrangements, while police personnel will be deployed at entry and exit points, hotels, the bus stand and other crowded locations.

Advertisement

PCR vehicles and police bike teams will patrol the Dussehra Ground and surrounding areas to respond promptly to any suspicious activity. Special security arrangements have also been made for celebrations in Sectors 14, 15, 16 and 19, Raipur Rani, the Chandimandir police station area, Pinjore and Kalka.

Advertisement

Under the traffic advisory, the road from the Sector 5 Night Food Market to Cactus Garden near Shalimar Ground will operate as a one-way stretch between 2 pm and 8 pm. The slip road from Shalimar Chowk towards the Sector 8/9 traffic lights will remain closed during this period.

Visitors have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas near showrooms in Sectors 5, 8 and 9 and at the designated protest site, and avoid parking on main roads.

Advertisement

Pass holders will enter Shalimar Ground through the gate opposite Hotel The Cove, while all other gates will remain open to the public. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches and use alternative routes.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to residents to celebrate Dussehra peacefully and in a spirit of harmony, and to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts