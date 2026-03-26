647 Chandigarh sportspersons awarded scholarship

The Chandigarh Sports Department on Wednesday distributed scholarships worth Rs 2.56 crore among 647 local players, who brough laurels in inter-school tournaments. The scholarships were awarded by Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, along with Prerna Puri, Secretary of Sports, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

According to the new Chandigarh Sports Policy, the players were awarded a Rs 48,000 scholarship prize each. During the ceremony, Puri presented an overview of the development of sports infrastructure and the promotion of sporting activities in the UT. In his address, Kataria congratulated sportspersons and their parents, and lauded the achievements of specially-abled players who had won medals for the city in various paralympic events.

Advertisement

Kataria lauded the dedication of coaches for their role in training and mentoring young athletes. He said the UT’s yearly expenditure of approximately Rs 28 crore for honouring sportspersons was among the highest in the country.

Advertisement

Sports Director Sorabh Arora, Chairman of Sports Advisory Council Sanjay Tondon, School Education Director Nitish Singla, Sports Joint Director Mahender Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.