Rs 65 cr earmarked for Dhakoli railway overbridge

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:45 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
The Northern Railway has approved an overbridge at the Dhakoli level crossing at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore, local BJP leader Manpreet Singh Bunny Sandhu said. The design of the underpass is being prepared after which tenders would be floated, he added. Dhakoli resident KR Sharma said the addition would save time and money, adding, "It will benefit local residents. Besides giving clear way to emergency vehicles, it will also help reduce the risk of mishaps considerably," he added.

