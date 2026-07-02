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Home / Chandigarh / 65K women in Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency get honorarium for three months Punjab Government’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana

65K women in Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency get honorarium for three months Punjab Government’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana

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Lalit Mohan
Ropar, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at the launch of Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana in Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency.
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Around 65,000 women in the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency received Rs 3,000 each in their bank accounts today under the Punjab Government’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains claimed that the constituency is among the top five in the state in terms of registrations done under the scheme.

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Speaking to The Tribune after participating in a function at Jindwari village near Nangal, Bains said nearly 70,000 women from the constituency had registered under the scheme. Of these, around 5,000 registrations had been completed during the last five days.

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The minister said the Rs 3,000 given to beneficiaries covered the honorarium for June, July and August. He added the remaining eligible applicants would receive the benefit once verification of their applications was completed.

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Addressing a gathering during the live telecast of the state-level launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Bains said the AAP government had fulfilled its final electoral guarantee with the implementation of the scheme.

The minister said women from Anandpur Sahib, Nangal, Kiratpur Sahib and adjoining areas enthusiastically participated in the programme as confirmation messages of the financial assistance started reaching their mobile phones. Bains said the government would seek people’s mandate in the next elections on the basis of its performance. He alleged that opposition parties had relied on false propaganda, while the AAP government had focused on delivering its promises through development and welfare measures.

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