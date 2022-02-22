66.72 — Final poll %age in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, February 21

In the updated polling figures, the district witnessed an average of 66.72 per cent polling in the three Assembly constituencies — Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi, the voting for which were held on Sunday.

The polling was 5.08 per cent less than the figure of the 2017 Assembly elections, which had seen 71.8 per cent turnout in the district. The Dera Bassi Assembly saw the maximum voter turnout of 69.25 per cent followed by Kharar 66.17 per cent and 64.76 per cent in Mohali.

In all three segments, more rural voters had exercised their right to franchise than their urban counterparts.

In Dera Bassi, as many as 1,99,187 of the total 2,87,622 voters cast their votes, showing a poll percentage of 69.25. About 70.62 per cent males had voted in the constituency while 67.75 per cent females had their fingers inked. In rural areas of the Assembly segment, 1,21,827 persons, including 56,852 females, turned up at polling booths while in urban areas, 77,360 voters, including 35,773 women, came out for voting.

In the Kharar segment, 1,76,358 of the total 2,66,514 voters exercised their franchise, logging a poll percentage of 66.17. About 67.85 per cent males and 64.33 per cent females cast their votes. As many as 1,10,988 persons, including 50,796 females, voted in rural areas of the constituency while urban areas saw 65,370 persons, including 30,662 women, casting their votes.

In the Mohali constituency, 1,54,787 of the total 2,38,998 voters reached polling booths, showing poll percentage of 64.76. About 65.92 per cent males and 63.51 per cent females had voted yesterday. In rural areas of the constituency, 79,847 persons had come out for voting while in urban areas, 74,940 voters, including 35,880 women, exercised their franchise.

Out of the total 43 transgenders, only eight exercised their right to franchise. While six of them voted in the Dera Bassi constituency, the Kharar segment saw the other two casting their votes. None of the 10 transgenders in the Mohali constituency went out to cast vote.

Commenting on the low poll percentage, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said there had been tendency among people to come late for voting. She said some of the voters, who could be suffering from co-morbidity, did not vote so as to prevent the risk of contracting infection.