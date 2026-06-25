67 encroachers in Chandigarh penalised during MC drive

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation conducted an extensive drive across various parts of the city on Wednesday and issued 67 challans for violations.

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Special enforcement operations were carried out at Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, near Sector 26 vegetable market, Ram Darbar, Phase II, Manimajra and Sectors 23 and 15. During the drive, action was taken against vendors operating without valid licences and against shopkeepers who had encroached upon public corridors and municipal land.

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The enforcement teams cleared corridors at the markets in Sectors 23 and 15, restoring free movement for visitors.