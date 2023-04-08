67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, April 7
The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport, Chandigarh, recorded an all-time high footfall of 36,50,266 passengers during the 2022-23 fiscal. This is around 67% higher than the number of air travellers received during 2021-2022.
March alone witnessed the highest monthly passenger footfall of 3,37,053 with 2,505 flights operating in the month. During 2022-23, as many as 28,956 flights operated from the airport.
According to the summer schedule, 51 flights (arrivals and departures each) are operational on a daily basis.
Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said: “The airport operations are expanding every year. It is our endeavour to provide smooth and efficient services to the flyers.”
A new flight, Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar, has been added to the schedule this summer. From April 15, a new flight, Chandigarh-Bengaluru, is also likely to be operational. Two international flights — Sharjah and Dubai — are currently operational from the airport. As many as 10 self-check-in service kiosks have been installed in the departure area.
