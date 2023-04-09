672 farmers apply online for relief

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management TVSN Prasad presided over the meeting organised with all the deputy commissioners through video conferencing today regarding the verification of damaged crops on the e-compensation portal and gave appropriate guidelines.

DC Mahavir Kaushik through video conferencing informed the Additional Chief Secretary that till now applications for 3,245 acres of land of 672 farmers of 95 villages have been uploaded in the district.

Kaushik also directed the officers concerned of the district to go to every field and verify the crop before harvesting so that complete and accurate details of damage can be obtained and eligible farmers can get compensation for their damaged crops. He directed that all the officers concerned should complete the work within the prescribed time limit.

Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma, Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, Tehsildar Punyadeep Sharma, Naib Tehsildar Hardev, Deputy Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Surinder Yadav and officer of departments concerned were also present.

#Panchkula