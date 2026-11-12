68 schools to send students for National School Games event

The Education Department has directed at least 68 government and government-aided schools to send 50 students and two teachers each for the November 18 opening ceremony of the 70th National School Games 2026-27 for Softball. Several schools have been assigned larger groups.

The Under-19 boys’ and girls’ championship will be held from November 18 to 22. The opening ceremony will take place at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium in the presence of the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator.

According to a circular issued by the District Education Officer, students of Classes 9 to 12 must report at 9.30 am in white uniform. Schools will arrange transportation and refreshments at their own level, with expenses met from their funds as per rules. Accompanying teachers will be responsible for maintaining discipline and ensuring students remain seated with their respective groups.

GMSSS, Sector 23 (A), has been asked to send 200 NSS students and 10 teachers; GMHS, Sector 36, 200 students and eight teachers; GMHS, Sector 41 (A) and Sector 41 (D), 100 students and five teachers each; and GMHS, Sector 42, 400 students and 10 teachers.

Advertisement

In July, The Tribune had exclusively reported Chandigarh's selection to host the SGFI National Softball Championship. Nearly 500 players from states and UTs across the country are expected to participate.

Matches will be held at the Mani Majra Sports Complex, Sector 35 school ground and Panjab University school grounds, among other venues. The final list will be announced later. An official said a grand student performance was planned for the opening ceremony and players would be provided world-class hospitality.

The Sector 42 Sports Complex, with a capacity of 30,000, has been selected to host the opening ceremony on a grand scale, with elaborate arrangements planned for the occasion.