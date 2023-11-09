68 undertrials walk out of jail

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 8

The first meeting of the Undertrial Review Committee, Mohali, was held recently in which 108 convicts belonging to the Sessions Division, Mohali, who were involved in petty crimes, were identified for release. Of them, 68 have so far been released.

The cases in which the convicts were recommended for release were those involving offences punishable by less than three years or in cases where the convicts had been granted bail, but were not released due to non-payment of caste/surety bonds. During the meeting, cases filed under Section 436-A of the Indian Penal Code were also discussed where the arrested person had served imprisonment equal to half of the maximum sentence.

Who’s eligible Cases in which convicts recommended for release involved offences punishable by less than three years

And cases where convicts had been granted bail, but were not released due to non-payment of caste/surety bonds

Besides, the committee made recommendations in cases where investigations were not completed within the stipulated time. The cases where suspects were imprisoned under Sections 107, 108, 109 and 151 of the Criminal Code were also considered. During this campaign, bail applications of 99 convicts were filed in different courts. So far, a total of 68 convicts have been released from jails.

