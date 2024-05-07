6th suspect held in fake NOC case in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, May 6
The police have arrested the sixth suspect, Heera Lal, in the alleged fake NOC case at the Dera Bassi tehsil office. Coloniser Gulshan Kumar, deed writer Suresh Jain, Hrithik Jain, Vicky Thakur and property dealer Kapil Gupta had already been arrested. The police said two suspects are at large.
Among the arrested suspects, three are out on bail, adding that Hrithik and Kapil Gupta are in jail.
Dera Bassi SHO Ajitesh Kaushal said Heera Lal was produced in court today and he has been sent on police remand for one day. The police said most of the fake NOCs have been registered in the name of Heera Lal.
