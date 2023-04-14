Rs 7.29-cr potable water project for Kharar: Jain

Mohali, April 13
A project worth Rs 7.29 crore has been undertaken to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Kharar.
Stating this here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain informed that to overcome the scarcity of drinking water due to continuous depletion of groundwater in Kharar town, a surface water project from the Kajauli water works had been prepared. She said in the Phase I of the project, 5 MGD of treated surface water from the water treatment plant being maintained by GMADA near Jandpur village would be supplied to Jandpur, Halalpur and areas along the Jhungian road.
Jain said funds for the project would be provided by the Municipal Council, Kharar.
