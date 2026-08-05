7 Adani Gas app fraud cases in a week; Chandigarh cyber losses cross Rs 14.7 lakh

Chandigarh Police have registered two more cyber fraud cases involving fake Adani Gas bill payment applications, taking the total number of such FIRs in the city to seven within a week. The cases highlight the growing spread of malware-based financial fraud targeting piped natural gas consumers.

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The latest FIRs, registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, involve a combined loss of Rs 3.35 lakh. With these cases, the total amount lost in the seven Adani Gas app-related frauds reported over the past week has crossed Rs 14.7 lakh.

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In the first case, Rajneesh, a resident of Phase II, Ram Darbar, alleged that fraudsters duped him of Rs 1,39,940 after he downloaded a fake malicious APK file in the name of Adani Gas for bill payment. In another case, Surinder Kumar of Sector 33-D reported losing Rs 1,95,698 through an identical fake application.

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Police have registered separate FIRs under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are underway.

The fresh cases were reported a day after three similar FIRs involving residents of Sectors 35-D, 46 and 35, who collectively lost more than Rs 7 lakh through counterfeit Adani Gas bill payment applications. These followed two earlier cases reported last week, indicating a recurring pattern in which fraudsters circulate malicious APK files disguised as official utility bill payment applications to steal banking credentials and siphon off money.

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Police said the repeated incidents point towards an organised cyber fraud campaign exploiting the increasing use of digital payment platforms among piped natural gas consumers.

In another cyber fraud case registered on Wednesday, Charan Singh of Dadu Majra alleged that he lost Rs 1,30,009 after searching online for a Tata Capital customer care number to foreclose his loan. Police said he was allegedly deceived after contacting a fake customer care number that appeared in online search results. A separate FIR has been registered and investigations are in progress.

Public advisory

Police have advised citizens to download utility applications only from official company websites or verified app stores and not to install APK files received through WhatsApp, SMS or email links.

Consumers have been advised to verify customer care numbers only through official company websites instead of relying on internet search results, which may display fraudulent advertisements or fake listings. They should never share OTPs, PINs, passwords or banking credentials with anyone claiming to represent a bank, utility company or financial institution.

Any suspected cyber fraud should be reported immediately on the national helpline 1930, through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, or at the nearest police station. Prompt reporting improves the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering funds.