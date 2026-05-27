Police arrested seven people, including three unruly bouncers, for a brawl outside Sector-5 Dimokaa Night Club that spiralled into vandalism of several vehicles and hooliganism in a public place on the night of May 24.

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The accused arrested in the case include Manish alias Mani, a resident of Pinjore; Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, a resident of Panchkula; Narayan Dutt alias Nitin, a resident of Pinjore; and Gaurav, a resident of Pinjore. Mohali residents Daulat, Dhruv and Sikandar alias Mangi were also arrested.

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Sector-5 police station received information on May 25 that Narayan Dutt alias Nitin and his friends had arrived at the Dimokaa Night Club in Sector 5 on the night of May 24. Due to a full house, they were denied entry, leading to an altercation and verbal abuse between the bouncers and the youths.

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Later, both sides got into a fight, resulting in vehicles being vandalised and damage to the club premises. Two vehicles were allegedly vandalised by the club’s bouncers, while the youths also damaged the club property in anger.

Sector-5 Police Station in-charge Inspector Rupesh Chaudhary said disrupting law and order in public places, creating a ruckus and damaging property would not be tolerated.

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Police officials also held a meeting with club and restaurant owners in Sectors 5, 9, 10 and 11 and instructed them to rein in their bouncers and not take the law into their own hands.

“If a customer or antisocial element causes a dispute, fight or indiscipline, the operator or bouncer should immediately inform the police instead of taking the law into their own hands,” officials said.

Strict directions issued to club operators

ACP Vikram Nehra stated that club operators should employ only verified bouncers. “No one with a criminal background should be appointed as security personnel. Bouncers were instructed to behave respectfully with customers, avoid unnecessary force and operate within the law,” he said.

Strict instructions were also issued regarding the serving of hookah in clubs and restaurants. A warning was further issued over noise pollution caused by loud music late at night.