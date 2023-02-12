7 booked for bid to attack Pinjore resident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

The Pinjore police have book seven youths for trying to attack a person near his house at Ghatiwala village of the Pinjore block here.

The police said Khushal, in his complaint, said he was moving around his house around 6 pm on Tuesday when an Alto car came towards him. Around six-seven person sitting in the car started abusing him. He ran away from the spot to save his life and hid in the house of his neighbour Parshuram.

He said the suspects damaged a scooty parked outside his neighbour’s house and his household items.

He said the suspects threatened to eliminate him next time. He recognised two persons - Chaman and Chetan. Bhag Singh, another neighbour, informed him that the suspects were carrying sharp weapons.

A case under Sections 427, 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against Chaman, Chetan and other suspects at the Pinjore police station. Further investigations were on into the matter.