7 booked for bid to attack Pinjore resident

Panchkula, February 11
The Pinjore police have book seven youths for trying to attack a person near his house at Ghatiwala village of the Pinjore block here.
The police said Khushal, in his complaint, said he was moving around his house around 6 pm on Tuesday when an Alto car came towards him. Around six-seven person sitting in the car started abusing him. He ran away from the spot to save his life and hid in the house of his neighbour Parshuram.
He said the suspects damaged a scooty parked outside his neighbour’s house and his household items.
He said the suspects threatened to eliminate him next time. He recognised two persons - Chaman and Chetan. Bhag Singh, another neighbour, informed him that the suspects were carrying sharp weapons.
A case under Sections 427, 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against Chaman, Chetan and other suspects at the Pinjore police station. Further investigations were on into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...