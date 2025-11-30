DT
Home / Chandigarh / 7 bus operators fined for violating sanitation norms

7 bus operators fined for violating sanitation norms

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation conducted an enforcement drive in Sector 53 on Friday evening and issued challans to seven private bus operators for violating sanitation norms.

During the sanitation drive, a team of the civic body fined bus drivers for violations related to improper waste disposal.

Each violation was meticulously documented with photographic and geo-tagged evidence.

