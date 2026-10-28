7 Chandigarh heritage furniture items sold for Rs 1.68 cr in France despite alert

Seven heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned for Rs 1.68 crore in France on October 25.

Ajay Jagga, a member of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council, said seven of the nine heritage furniture items designed by Pierre Jeanneret were sold at an auction conducted by Paris Oise Enchères in Chantilly, France.

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In a letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and the Secretaries of the Union Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs, Jagga said the auction proceeded despite advance intimation to the authorities concerned about the proposed sale. He added that the Chandigarh Administration, through its Culture Department, had initiated steps to register an FIR with the Chandigarh Police.

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A demountable administrative desk fetched Rs 42.53 lakh. Other items auctioned included a set of two office cane chairs, a monumental filing cabinet, a black teak sofa, a pair of black teak armchairs and a set of two Senate committee chairs.