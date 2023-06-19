7 Chandigarh MC teams take part in cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation organised an inter-departmental cricket tournament for its employees at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here today.

Mayor Anup Gupta formally inaugurated the first cricket match in the presence of Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officials of the civic body.

A total of seven teams, including Commissioner MC office, Engineering Department, Fire Department, Sanitation Department and door-to-door waste collectors, participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said this was a great initiative. He said sporting activities at work improve team performance, organisational productivity and employees’ health. He said matches between senior officers and councillors would also be played to strengthen the bond.