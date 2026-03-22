7 days, 3 shootings: 16-year-old arrested in latest Chandigarh firing incident

In the third shooting incident to rock Chandigarh in less than a week, a 16-year-old juvenile fired a round at a friend in Sector 38A on Sunday evening — and was nabbed within two hours, police said.

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SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told The Tribune that a PCR call reporting the firing was received at 4:51 pm, following which teams from Police Station 39 and the DCC rushed to House No. 79, Sector 38A. The victim, also a juvenile, had come to visit his uncle when the accused fired at him on the road.

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"Acting promptly on the CCTV footage and manual intelligence, the accused juvenile was arrested and a country-made pistol recovered from his possession," the SSP said, adding that the firing was triggered by a past fight between the two juveniles. No injuries were reported.

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Sunday's incident is the third shooting to strike the city since March 18, raising fresh questions about law and order in the Union Territory.

The most alarming of the earlier incidents was the broad-daylight murder of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chini outside Bodyzone Gym in the high-security Sector 9 on March 18. Two unidentified gunmen arrived on a scooter and pumped approximately 11 rounds into the victim, who was in his SUV. He had reportedly been receiving extortion calls prior to his killing.

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A separate shooting was also reported at Panjab University around the same period.

The latest juvenile-firing case, though far less grave in consequence, has added to mounting concerns over the city's security climate — with three shooting incidents now on record in under seven days.