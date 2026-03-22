icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 7 days, 3 shootings: 16-year-old arrested in latest Chandigarh firing incident

7 days, 3 shootings: 16-year-old arrested in latest Chandigarh firing incident

Fresh questions raised about law and order in the Union Territory

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:04 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In the third shooting incident to rock Chandigarh in less than a week, a 16-year-old juvenile fired a round at a friend in Sector 38A on Sunday evening — and was nabbed within two hours, police said.

Advertisement

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told The Tribune that a PCR call reporting the firing was received at 4:51 pm, following which teams from Police Station 39 and the DCC rushed to House No. 79, Sector 38A. The victim, also a juvenile, had come to visit his uncle when the accused fired at him on the road.

Advertisement

"Acting promptly on the CCTV footage and manual intelligence, the accused juvenile was arrested and a country-made pistol recovered from his possession," the SSP said, adding that the firing was triggered by a past fight between the two juveniles. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Sunday's incident is the third shooting to strike the city since March 18, raising fresh questions about law and order in the Union Territory.

The most alarming of the earlier incidents was the broad-daylight murder of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chini outside Bodyzone Gym in the high-security Sector 9 on March 18. Two unidentified gunmen arrived on a scooter and pumped approximately 11 rounds into the victim, who was in his SUV. He had reportedly been receiving extortion calls prior to his killing.

Advertisement

A separate shooting was also reported at Panjab University around the same period.

The latest juvenile-firing case, though far less grave in consequence, has added to mounting concerns over the city's security climate — with three shooting incidents now on record in under seven days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts