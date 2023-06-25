7 days on, water supply restored at Dhire Majra

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 24

Seven days after diarrhoea cases surfaced in Dhire Majra in Lalru, the water supply to the village was restored last evening after the Health and the Water Supply departments declared it fit for drinking.

As many as 186 households in the village had to brave water scarcity for seven days in peak hot weather conditions of June.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Ahuja said, “All sample reports have been found okay. The water supply was restored on Friday evening. There is only one hand pump at the village temple, the water of which is still not fit for drinking. Residents said the water source is not used for drinking purpose anymore.”

Two kids died and around 75 village residents complained of diarrhoea-like symptoms, dehydration and fever as water contamination due to loose connections and old, worn-out pipes led to the outbreak on June 16.

The Health Department set up medical camps to provide treatment to patients and the administration had to increase the water tanker supply as residents complained of water scarcity.

On June 21, the administration took fresh samples from the diarrhoea-affected village. After contradictory findings of the sample reports by the Water Supply Department and the Health Department, double sampling was ordered to negate any possibility of recurrence. The local MLA has announced to replace the old pipeline with a new one soon.