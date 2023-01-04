7 held for assault on Panchkula couple

Panchkula: The police have arrested seven persons for attacking a couple from Billa village here. Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Iliyas, Sabri, Taj Mohammad, Mojdeen, Sajid, Shakuri and Sahida Begum, all residents of the village. Shakeel Khan was returning home on December 11 last year when he was allegedly attacked by the suspects. When his wife tried to intervene, she was also assaulted. A case under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 506, IPC, was registered at Chandimandir police station.
