7 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed seven cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 23 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
6 positive in Panchkula
Panchkula: Fresh six cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 48,308 in the district. There were 24 active cases with the death toll of 421. — TNS
One case in Mohali
Mohali: The district had reported only one case of Covid in the past 24 hours. Of a total of 1,00,932 cases, 99,694 have been cured. There were 70 active cases with the death toll of 1,168 in the district.
