Home / Chandigarh / 7 members of Dehradun family found dead in car in Haryana's Panchkula

7 members of Dehradun family found dead in car in Haryana's Panchkula

Police recover a handwritten note from inside the vehicle; initial probe points to suicide
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:31 AM May 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police and forensic officials examine the car in which seven family members were found dead on Monday night in Panchkula. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Seven members of a family from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun were found dead in a parked car outside a residence in Sector 27, Panchkula, during the intervening night of May 26 and 27.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the family allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, along with his parents, wife, two daughters, and son.

According to the police, initial findings point to financial problems as a possible reason behind the extreme step.

A handwritten note, believed to be authored by the family, was recovered from inside the vehicle. Police have not disclosed its contents. The car was locked from the inside, and all seven bodies were discovered together when authorities arrived at the scene.

Senior police officials, including Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Amit Dahiya, visited the location shortly after being informed. A forensic team was also called in to examine the vehicle and collect evidence.

“The vehicle is being thoroughly examined along with the surrounding area. While the case appears to be one of suicide, investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths,” said DCP Kaushik.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for post-mortem examination. Police said an investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause and circumstances behind the deaths.

