7 months on, 23 charging stations in Chandigarh yet to be made operational

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Even after installing charging stations for electric vehicles more than seven months ago, these are yet to be made operational in the city.

The UT Administration had notified the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy on September 20 last year, and fixed the charging tariff at Rs 8 per unit for slow and moderate charging, Rs 10 per unit for fast charging and Rs 11 per unit for battery swapping. However, the facility is still not available to the consumers.

An official of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for the implementation of the EV policy, said the charging stations were ready and they would be made operational at the earliest.

The UT had installed 23 charging stations at nine locations across the city in November last year. These stations will have a total of 92 charging guns, through which an equal number of vehicles can be charged simultaneously.

Recently, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved the terms and conditions for operating the charging stations.

The official said the work on the installation of 44 more charging stations under the “Chandigarh developer mode” at various locations was underway. The work has started at the multilevel parking in Sector 17, parking lot at the Elante mall, parking area of the Mani Majra car bazaar and parking lot at the Sector 44-D market.

Tenders were invited to run the charging stations and rates fixed on the basis of bids received. The work to make the charging stations operational has been awarded to Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL).

“Of the 37 fast-charging stations sanctioned under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) India scheme, as many as 23 have been installed and energised and will be made operational soon,” he said.

Once the full infrastructure is in place, as many as 328 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously across the city on all these slow, moderate and fast chargers. Battery-swapping stations will also be set up along with the charging stations at 26 locations in Phase 1, he says. The vehicles can also be charged at home through domestic electricity connections.

CREST will develop a mobile application to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.

In the first two years of the EV Policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT.