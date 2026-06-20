7 Chandigarh heritage furniture pieces sold at Brussels auction for Rs 1.6 crore

Seven out of 13 lots of Pierre Jeanneret-designed furniture from Chandigarh’s Capitol Project were sold at an auction in Brussels on June 18 for a combined €160,938 — approximately Rs 1.6 crore — even after heritage activist Ajay Jagga had given advance written intimation to the Union Ministries of External Affairs and Culture two days before the sale.

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Jagga, a member of Chandigarh’s Heritage Protection Cell, had on June 18 alerted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about the impending sale by auction house PIASA, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention to halt it.

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In a follow-up representation sent on Saturday, he expressed disappointment that the auction went ahead unchecked despite the prior warning.

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“Despite such advance intimation, seven out of 13 identified items were auctioned on June 18, 2026,” he wrote, adding pointedly: “What action, if any, was taken by the concerned authorities after receiving prior information regarding the proposed sale of these heritage objects?”

The auction house listed the provenance of the sold pieces as Chandigarh's administrative buildings, Panjab University and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Jagga clarified in his letter that “administrative buildings” in such catalogue listings is not confined to the Chandigarh Administration alone but spans structures across Punjab, Haryana, the UT, Panjab University, PEC, the High Court and PGIMER, underlining how widely the original furniture had been distributed across the city’s public institutions before it began leaking into the international art market.

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In his follow-up, the activist said that the latest auction exposed the absence of any working preventive mechanism.

“For years, Chandigarh’s heritage furniture has been disappearing from public institutions and finding its way into international auction houses and private collections across the world,” he wrote, adding, “the loot is still on.”

Jagga has sought a formal inquiry into the provenance and chain of custody of the auctioned items, a standing alert mechanism for Indian missions abroad to object to future sales under the constitutional mandate, and a declaration of Chandigarh’s surviving Jeanneret-Le Corbusier furniture as “Art Treasure” under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972, to prevent further exports.

The Brussels sale comes within weeks of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan seeking a custody report from the Chandigarh Administration after a pair of heritage chairs and a set of four low stools from the Punjab MLA Hostel in Sector 4 were auctioned in Chicago on June 4 for more than Rs 59 lakh, with the Speaker warning that any intentional negligence damaging Chandigarh’s architectural and historical heritage would not be tolerated and that accountability would be fixed for those responsible. That sale, too, had gone through despite the Ministry of Home Affairs orders restricting the movement, sale and export of such items, with the auctioned chairs carrying the inventory marking “MLA (H) PB/1/B-11”.

Jagga said he would continue monitoring international auction platforms and bring any future Chandigarh-linked listings to the notice of the authorities. However, he maintained that the primary responsibility for safeguarding the city’s modernist legacy rested with public authorities entrusted with its protection — a responsibility that, on this occasion, failed to translate into any preventive action despite a 48-hour window between intimation and sale.

What sold at Brussels auction

Lot Number Item Sale Price (€) Approximate Value (Rs)

278 Library Table 52,484 52.48 lakh

280 Sofa 18,404 18.40 lakh

283 Bench 10,517 10.52 lakh

347 Design Piece (Jeanneret and Le Corbusier) 26,292 26.29 lakh

349 Set of Three High Stools 32,865 32.87 lakh

352 Pair of Performance Hall Armchairs 7,230 7.23 lakh

353 Student’s Desk and Library Chair 13,146 13.15 lakh

Total realisation: €160,938 (approximately Rs 1.61 crore)

Six lots from the original 13-piece set — a pair of office chairs (282), a pair of committee chairs (345), a Panjab University table model (346), a chair with writing tablet (348), a chest of drawers (350) and a bench (351) — did not figure among the declared auction results.