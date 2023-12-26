7 POs land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The Chandigarh Police have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in various crimes. The arrested POs include Sitender Kumar of Rajeev Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. He was arrested from Mauli Jagran where he was found consuming liquor at a public place. A case was registered against him, but he did not present himself before court.

Another PO Sandeep Singh of Amrit Vihar Colony, Ludhiana, was arrested. A total of 119 boxes (12 bottles in each box) of liquor were recovered from for which he failed produce any licence/permit.

Rahul Shah of Burail village was arrested for theft of two mobile phones. A case was registered against him, but he failed to present himself before court. Amarjit Patel of Burail village was arrested from Sector 61, Chandigarh, for breaking the window of a car and stealing petrol.

Rohit Sharma of Jhujhar Singh Avenue, Ajnala Road, Amritsar, was arrested near Krishna Market, Sector 41, Chandigarh, in a case of negligent driving.

Latif Mohammad of Sector 45-A was arrested for creating nuisance at a public place after having liquor. He remained absent before court.

Rahul Sharma of Sector 66-A, Mohali, was arrested in a case registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

