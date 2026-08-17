7-seater sofa develops defects after purchase; Chandigarh consumer panel orders Rs 7K compensation

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed M/s Satija Furniture Mart to pay Rs 7,000 to a city resident as compensation after a seven-seater sofa set developed defects soon after its purchase.

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The commission has also directed the shop owner to repair and rectify the defects in the sofa, including sinking of cushions and abnormal noise, if found, free of cost to the extent that the defect is covered under the warranty.

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Sushil Kumar Dangwal, a city resident, said in his complaint that in December 2021, he purchased a seven-seater L-shaped sofa from M/s Satija Furniture Mart, New Furniture Market, Sector 54, Chandigarh, for Rs 25,000, of which Rs 10,000 was paid as advance.

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On December 18, 2021, he requested photographs of the sofa through WhatsApp, which were provided by the shop. On December 25, 2021, the sofa was delivered and the balance amount of Rs 15,000 was paid.

The shop owner provided a one-year warranty. In April 2022, the sofa developed defects, including sinking of cushions and abnormal noise. He immediately informed the shop owner and provided photographs of the defects, following which the shop owner assured him that necessary action would be taken.

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Despite repeated calls, messages and requests, the shop owner failed to rectify the defects within the warranty period and kept delaying the matter.

In its reply, the shop owner said the warranty was specifically limited to the mattress against sagging, as mentioned in the warranty card. No warranty for replacement of the entire sofa had ever been provided. The complainant had also failed to produce any expert evidence to establish any manufacturing defect in the sofa.

The shop owner also claimed that efforts had been made to resolve the grievance and that a mechanic had been deputed. However, the complainant failed to cooperate and informed the mechanic that he was out of station. Denying any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice, as well as all other allegations, the shop owner prayed for dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said the communications placed on record by the complainant demonstrated that he had repeatedly brought the alleged defects to the notice of the shop owner and requested necessary action.

The commission directed the shop owner to inspect the sofa at the complainant’s premises and thereafter repair and rectify the defects, including sinking of cushions and abnormal noise, if found, free of cost to the extent that the defect is covered under the warranty.

In case the sofa is required to be taken to the shop owner’s workshop for repairs, the shop owner shall arrange for its transportation at his own cost.

Besides, the shop owner shall pay a lump sum amount of Rs 7,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment, as well as litigation expenses.