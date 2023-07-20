7 STPs to come up across Mohali dist soon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 19

The district will have seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) and two surface water projects soon.

The process of setting up STPs is going on at various places in the district. Their construction will not only lead to proper management of sewage, but also help in dealing with situations like floods. The treated water will be used for irrigation purposes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann said the projects would be given practical shape shortly.

He instructed the Executive Officer of Kharar Municipal Council to complete all pending works related to the provision of land on priority basis to pave the way for construction of 10 MLD STP at a cost of Rs 11.34 crore on Hospital Road. Apart from this, instructions were given to complete the sewerage works on the Kharar-Ludhiana road worth Rs 1.84 crore.

The ADC reviewed the Landran road STP project worth Rs 47.40 crore and passed on instructions to speed up the process of laying sewage lines. He also asked for immediate removal of all obstacles related to the surface water (canal water) project costing Rs 117.04 crores on 17.45 acres. He said another surface water project was to be set up at Kurali on 6.80 acres at a cost of Rs 30.51 crore.

It may be mentioned that canal water is to be provided to people for drinking through surface water projects.

A 17 MLD STP would soon come up at Nayagaon at a cost of Rs 34.4 crore. Similarly, the Sanoli area of Zirakpur would get an STP of capacity 22.5 MLD at a cost of Rs 55 crore. The setting up of 10 MLD STP in the Chhat area at a cost of Rs 30 crores is also under process.

Dera Bassi would also have an STP project worth Rs 47 crore. Along with this, tenders have been called for the installation of tube wells at a cost of Rs 3.26 crore in the same area. Sewer lines and an STP project worth Rs 44 crore would also be set up in the Lalru area. Tenders have been received for the installation of tube wells at a cost of Rs 2.36 crore.

#Mohali