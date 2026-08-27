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Home / Chandigarh / 7 swine flu cases in Chandigarh in August

7 swine flu cases in Chandigarh in August

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Swine flu (H1N1) cases have increased in Chandigarh during the monsoon season, with seven cases reported in August so far. The city has recorded 14 cases of the infection this year.
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According to officials, the highest number of cases was reported in August, followed by one each in June and July, two in May, one in April and two in March.

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Officials said the number remained relatively low compared with neighbouring states, but warned that prevailing weather conditions could accelerate the spread if preventive measures were not followed strictly.

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Meanwhile, frequent spells of rain and waterlogging in several parts of the city have prompted the UT Health Department to issue a public advisory on the heightened risk of vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue. Five dengue cases have also been reported in the city.

Officials said accumulation and stagnation of rainwater in man-made and natural containers in and around residential areas were creating favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti, which transmits dengue.

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The Health Department has urged residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito breeding in and around their homes. These include checking for stagnant water after every rainfall, keeping water-storage containers covered, and cleaning and drying desert coolers and other water-holding appliances at least once a week.

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