7 swine flu cases in Chandigarh in August

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According to officials, the highest number of cases was reported in August, followed by one each in June and July, two in May, one in April and two in March.

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Officials said the number remained relatively low compared with neighbouring states, but warned that prevailing weather conditions could accelerate the spread if preventive measures were not followed strictly.

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Meanwhile, frequent spells of rain and waterlogging in several parts of the city have prompted the UT Health Department to issue a public advisory on the heightened risk of vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue. Five dengue cases have also been reported in the city.

Officials said accumulation and stagnation of rainwater in man-made and natural containers in and around residential areas were creating favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti, which transmits dengue.

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The Health Department has urged residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito breeding in and around their homes. These include checking for stagnant water after every rainfall, keeping water-storage containers covered, and cleaning and drying desert coolers and other water-holding appliances at least once a week.