7 thieves, snatchers held in five cases in 24 hours as Panchkula Police step up Operation Huntdown

Panchkula Police arrested seven accused in five theft and snatching cases within 24 hours as part of Operation Huntdown, a crackdown launched to target property crimes across the district.

The arrests involved cases of illegal khair tree cutting, motorcycle theft, tube-well wire theft, chain snatching and theft at a dhaba. Teams of Pinjore police station, Amravati police post and Crime Branch-2 carried out the action under the supervision of DCP Panchkula Aditi Singh and DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh.

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In the khair tree-cutting case, Amravati police post arrested Krishna Kumar and Rinku Kumar. Two other accused, Sanjeev Kumar and Vishal had earlier been arrested. Police had recovered seven freshly cut khair trees and the vehicle allegedly used in the crime from the government forest area at Surajpur.

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Pinjore police arrested Himanshu and Manish Kumar in a motorcycle theft case. The two were arrested near Sukhomajri Bypass on October 6. Police recovered parts of a stolen Splendor motorcycle from a forest area following their disclosure. The motorcycle was allegedly stolen from near Umapati Temple in Rathpur Colony on July 23. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Another accused was arrested in a tube-well wire theft case registered on May 16. After one-day police remand, he was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

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Crime Branch-2 arrested Neeraj, a resident of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, in a chain-snatching case in Sector 4. Police said Chhavi Jain was allegedly robbed of her gold chain by a motorcycle-borne man on June 27 while she was on her way to a temple. Neeraj has been taken on two-day police remand and police are attempting to recover the chain.

In the fifth case, Crime Branch-2 arrested Kishan Lal Vajpayee alias Krishna, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently living in Sector 43, Chandigarh, for his alleged involvement in a dhaba theft in Sector 15. Two gas cylinders, a mobile phone and cash were allegedly stolen. Two other accused, Ritik Singh and Shivam alias Bhed, had earlier been arrested. Police recovered a stolen Samsung mobile phone following Kishan’s disclosure and took him on two-day remand to question him and recover other stolen property.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said police teams were continuing to identify and arrest people involved in theft, snatching and other property crimes. The arrested accused were also being questioned to recover stolen property and establish their possible involvement in other cases.