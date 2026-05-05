icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 7 villages, Sec 63 of Chandigarh to be covered under waste collection scheme

7 villages, Sec 63 of Chandigarh to be covered under waste collection scheme

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:59 AM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. File photo
Advertisement

The owners of over 46,279 residential units (as per available water connection data) in seven villages and Sector 63 in the city will be covered under the door-to-door garbage collection scheme.

Advertisement

The owners will have to pay the user fee (garbage collection charges) in accordance with the rates as notified by the Chandigarh Administration vide notification dated December 28, 2022.

Advertisement

The villages to be covered under the scheme are Attwa, Badheri, Burail, Maloya, including EWS colony; Palsora, Dadumajra and Kajhehri.

Advertisement

The MC General House has given in-principle approval for the execution of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with door-to-door waste collectors for these areas. The House has also approved one-time procurement of cycle carts by the MC, based on area-wise and need-based specifications, for the purpose.

The proposal was tabled in the House meeting held on April 30. A preliminary survey conducted by the area health supervisor on April 2, 2026, found that there were informal waste collectors engaged in door-to-door waste collection in these areas. The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, mandate the segregation of municipal solid waste at source into four categories — dry (no-biodegradable), wet (biodegradable), domestic hazardous (special care) and sanitary garbage.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts