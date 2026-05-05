7 villages, Sec 63 of Chandigarh to be covered under waste collection scheme

The owners of over 46,279 residential units (as per available water connection data) in seven villages and Sector 63 in the city will be covered under the door-to-door garbage collection scheme.

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The owners will have to pay the user fee (garbage collection charges) in accordance with the rates as notified by the Chandigarh Administration vide notification dated December 28, 2022.

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The villages to be covered under the scheme are Attwa, Badheri, Burail, Maloya, including EWS colony; Palsora, Dadumajra and Kajhehri.

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The MC General House has given in-principle approval for the execution of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with door-to-door waste collectors for these areas. The House has also approved one-time procurement of cycle carts by the MC, based on area-wise and need-based specifications, for the purpose.

The proposal was tabled in the House meeting held on April 30. A preliminary survey conducted by the area health supervisor on April 2, 2026, found that there were informal waste collectors engaged in door-to-door waste collection in these areas. The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, mandate the segregation of municipal solid waste at source into four categories — dry (no-biodegradable), wet (biodegradable), domestic hazardous (special care) and sanitary garbage.