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Home / Chandigarh / 7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Banur

7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Banur

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two youths in Banur on October 22.

The Class II student told the police that she was on her way to a nearby shop to buy milk that morning when two youths from the village allegedly dragged her into a dilapidated house. One of them gagged her while the other sexually assaulted her. The accused later threatened her with dire consequences.

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On reaching home, the girl narrated the incident to her maternal grandmother. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault.

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Based on the girl’s statement, the IT City police registered a case against two unidentified persons on October 28 under Sections 65(2) (aggravated rape of a child) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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