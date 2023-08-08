7-year RI for Dhanas man for killing wife

Chandigarh, August 7
A local court has sentenced a Dhanas resident to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on convict Sunny, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, who was booked for killing his wife two years ago.
A case was registered for offences punishable under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of victim’s father Ram Lal. The latter alleged on March 7, 2021, he received a call from Sunny’s father who said Sunny and his daughter had a tiff during which the latter got injured and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh.
On reaching the hospital, Ram Lal found that his daughter was stabbed in the stomach by her husband. She succumbed to her injuries after recording her statement.
On the completion of investigation, a challan was presented before the court. Finding prima facie case, charges were framed against Sunny to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of offences punishable under Section 304 part II and sentenced him to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment.
