7 years on, court acquits alleged gangster Nehra

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 1

A local court has acquitted alleged gangster Sampat Nehra in a case registered against him seven years ago for allegedly attacking and injuring two students in Sector 10, here, after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

Nehra, presently lodged in the Bathinda Jail, was produced through videoconferencing in the court.

The police had registered the case against Sampat Nehra in 2016 for offences punishable under Sections 147, 149, 341 and 323 of the IPC on the complaint of a student, Jaspreet Singh.

In the complaint, Jaspreet stated that he was a student of SGGS College, Sector 26, Chandigarh. He, along with his friend Sandeep Singh, went to a college in Sector 11 for admission. After returning from the college, they stopped near a museum in Sector 10 to wait for another friend.

Meanwhile, Sampat Nehra, along with three-four friends, including Manpreet Singh and Happy, reached there and attacked him on his head with sword and sticks. His friend also suffered injuries in the attack.

He alleged that when they screamed for help, the attackers fled the spot. He informed the police about the incident. They took the injured persons to a government hospital.

An FIR was registered on the basis of his statement. After investigation, the police presented a challan against the accused.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 325 and 308 of the IPC, to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Raman Sihag and Neeraj Sansaniwal, counsels for the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.

They said the complainant and another person injured in the alleged attack did not support the prosecution’s version during the trial. The complainant and another victim refused to identify the accused.

They said the attackers had covered their face with a cloth and the accused was not the one who attacked them.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted Nehra of all charges framed against him. Nehra is facing several cases in different states.