7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 18

The second multi-level car parking near the new outpatient department (OPD) at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is finally set to take off by the end of the this month following successful bidding process from the project.

The Rs 63-crore project plan for the new multi-level parking was approved in 2015. It will comprise seven floors, plus a basement over 26,000 sq m, with each of the floor having a parking space for nearly 80 cars.

It can accommodate a total of 680 cars and will help reduce congestion on the premises. PGI Deputy Director Kumar Gaurav Dhawan says: “We had invited bids through fresh tendering last week and received nine bidders. After the financial estimation of the project with the bidders, the work will be awarded by month-end. The project will take 12 months for completion.” The institute had been seeking environmental clearances from the UT Administration since 2021 and the work further got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The PGI currently has existing parking space for 3,753 cars, against space for 3,054 cars required under the Chandigarh building rules. There is a temporary parking space for 1,500-2,000 cars in a vacant area opposite the Nursing Institute. On a vacant piece of land available behind the Oral Health Care Science Centre (near Old Nehru Hospital), another temporary parking is being made available to accommodate 200 cars. The parking area adjacent to the Oral Health Science Centre is also being levelled to create more space. On an average, 13,000 cars visit the campus between 7 am and 5 pm every day. However, the available parking can only handle 3,500 cars. Around 6,000 vehicles remain parked on the campus at all times.

Approved in 2015

Rs 63 crore Project cost

12 Months to complete

8 Levels (7 floors + basement)

680 Vehicle capacity

Heavy inflow of vehicles