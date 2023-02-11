7-yr RI for Sec 21 man caught with charas

Chandigarh, February 10
Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh sentenced a Sector 21 resident to seven years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Raj Kumar, alias Sunny.
He was arrested on July 17, 2021, after he was found in possession of 1.5 kg of charas near a park in Sector 21.
After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. On finding prima facie a case, the accused was charged with the offence punishable under Section 20 of the NDPS Act to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
After hearing of the arguments, the court held him guilty of committing the offence punishable under Section 20 of the NDPS Act.
