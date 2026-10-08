70 days since electrocution death, PU safety audits still inconclusive

Nearly 70 days after the death of a Panjab University PhD scholar due to electrocution at the South Campus, questions are now being raised over the university’s mechanism, with a probe launched by the UT Administration flagging lapses at the site of the incident.

The SDM-led inquiry into the incident reportedly pointed to a damaged LT cable, exposed electrical portions and shortcomings in inspection, maintenance and supervision. The findings have also recommended examining the role of the concerned electrical officials and staff and carrying out a safety audit.

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Sources said two safety-audit meetings had been conducted at the university following the incident, while a third and final meeting was yet to be held. However, they alleged that no substantial data or information regarding the outcome of these meetings, identified hazards or corrective measures had been made available so far.

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The inquiry has also suggested measures such as proper protection of electrical cables and regular pre-monsoon inspections. Despite repeated attempts, Dean Student Welfare and officials concerned with campus safety remained unavailable for sharing details on the status of the safety audit and corrective action.