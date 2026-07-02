70 encroachments removed in Panchkula

To rid Panchkula of crime and illegal occupation of government land, a special campaign has been launched across the district.

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Encroachments were removed from 70 locations under the campaign, which began 15 days ago. Police teams carried out a detailed verification of migrants and suspicious persons living illegally on roadsides. Special drives were conducted in Sectors 1, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21, besides Chandimandir, Pinjore, Kalka and Raipur Rani.

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An official said similar action will be taken in the remaining areas of the district in the coming days. Unidentified persons staying without proper verification could sometimes be involved in drug trafficking, theft and other criminal activities, posing a threat to law and order and public safety, he added.

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The action is being taken with the support of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. Illegal structures are being removed using bulldozers to free government land from encroachments.