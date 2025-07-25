DT
Home / Chandigarh / 70 newly recruited teachers receive appointment letters

70 newly recruited teachers receive appointment letters

Out of the 993 posts advertised by the Education Department in 2024, 737 appointments have already been completed
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:11 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
In a step towards strengthening the education system, UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma handed over appointment letters to 70 newly recruited teachers at a ceremony organised by the Education Department.

The newly appointed educators include six Nursery Teacher Trainees (NTTs), 23 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)-Special Educators and 41 Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs), reflecting the administration’s inclusive and multi-level recruitment efforts.

Verma congratulated them and emphasised the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the future of the nation. He urged them to uphold the values of dedication, inclusivity and innovation in their classrooms, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He further encouraged them to become agents of positive change and contribute proactively towards establishing Chandigarh as a model of excellence in school education.

Highlighting the recent achievements of the School Education Department, he shared that as per the State Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Chandigarh has been declared the best performing region in school education. Chandigarh scored 703 out of 1,000 points and was placed in the ‘Prachesta-1’ category — the highest grading tier in the current PGI cycle.

Verma also noted that out of the 993 posts advertised by the Education Department in 2024, 737 appointments have already been completed.

