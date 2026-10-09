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Home / Chandigarh / 70 units of blood collected at Sector 11 camp

70 units of blood collected at Sector 11 camp

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Volunteers donate blood during a camp in Chandigarh on Thursday.
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Seventy units of blood were donated during a blood donation camp held at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Thursday.

The camp was organised by the college’s Blood Donation Society and NSS units in collaboration with PGIMER. A medical team from the institute collected blood.

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Director Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration, Dr Palika Arora inaugurated the camp. She encouraged students to participate in community welfare and humanitarian activities and appreciated the college for providing them an opportunity to contribute to such initiatives.

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Arora also visited the college’s Multimedia Centre, Skill Development Lab and Data Resource Centre and interacted with faculty members. College principal Anita Kaushal thanked Arora and appreciated the contribution of students, faculty, alumni, the PGIMER team and sponsors in organising the camp.

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