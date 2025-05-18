700 booth allottees issued notices for recovery of dues
The UT Estate Office has issued demand notices for recovering the cost of construction of booths in motor markets and Rehri markets. According to officials, the properties were allotted by the Estate Office and constructed by the CHB and the...
The UT Estate Office has issued demand notices for recovering the cost of construction of booths in motor markets and Rehri markets.
According to officials, the properties were allotted by the Estate Office and constructed by the CHB and the construction cost had to be borne by the allottees or lessees.
It has been observed that the cost of construction for nearly 700 such booths remains unpaid.
