700 gm gold stolen from Sector 71 house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 28

Two unidentified persons stole 700 gm of family gold, Rs 7 lakh and two passports from a house in Sector 71 here on Thursday afternoon.

The theft took place in just four hours of the family leaving the house to attend a function. The family members left around 12.30 pm and returned home at 4 pm.

The thieves came in a car bearing a Chandigarh registration number, scaled the boundary wall of the house from the front side and broke open the lock of the main door. They fled with gold, cash and passports lying in a locked cupboard.

Complainant Manjit Singh, the owner of a fibre good factory, stated that he and his wife were to leave for Canada next week. The thieves also made off with related documents and visa. The entire incident was caught in a CCTV camera, which showed two youths entering and fleeing the house.

The police apprehend the thieves knew that the family was going out. They had started an investigation into the incident, the police said.