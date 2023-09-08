700 steno-typists, graduate clerks demand pay parity

Chandigarh, September 7
Members of the Chandigarh Common Cadre Employees Union have alleged discrimination with 700 graduate clerks and steno-typists.
In a letter to UT Administrator Banwarial Purohit, the union stated that the Administration was giving a scale of 1900 grade pay (GP) on Punjab pattern instead of actual pay of graduation with technical qualification level of 2800 GP on central pattern to them.
It said that UT Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the implementation of the Central Civil Service Rules for employees of the Administration from April 1, 2022, and more benefits of Central Civil Service Rules were to be given to the employees. But it granted the pay scale of 1900 GP (level-2) to the clerks and steno-typists by ignoring their qualification and technical knowledge. They were recruited on the basis of graduation and technical qualification and eligible for the pay scale of minimum 2800 GP.
It requested that the actual deserving pay scale should be restored to them.
