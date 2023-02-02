 Union budget 2023-24: Rs 704 crore more, Chandigarh’s pie gets 13% bigger : The Tribune India

Union budget 2023-24: Rs 704 crore more, Chandigarh’s pie gets 13% bigger

Lion’s share for education, energy, housing & urban development | Funds for power, renewable energy projects reduced

Union budget 2023-24: Rs 704 crore more, Chandigarh’s pie gets 13% bigger


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 1

In a major boost for the UT Administration, there has been a 13% increase in the allocation for financial year 2023-24 in comparison to the Budget estimates of previous fiscal. The Centre has set aside a sum of Rs 6,087.10 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.

With a major boost of Rs 1,102.25 crore for the education sector, Rs 963.30 crore for energy, Rs 844.97 crore for housing and urban development, Rs 743.40 crore for police, Rs 661.79 for health and Rs 400.68 crore for transport sectors, the allocation is Rs 704.67 crore more than the Budget estimates of last year, which were Rs 5,382.79 crore, registering an increase of 13.08 per cent. However, the Centre has slightly reduced the allocation for power and renewable energy sector.

Of the total Budget, the administration has got Rs 5,365.07 crore under the revenue head, which is Rs 521.61 crore more than last year. Under the capital head, the UT has been allocated Rs 722.03 crore, an increase of Rs 182.7.12 crore. Funds under the capital head are meant for development works, while finances under the revenue head are spent on salaries and other recurring expenses.

The administration had sought nearly Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre for 2023-24 for various projects, including power, education and transport.

There is a substantial decrease in the allocation under the revenue and capital heads for power and renewable energy projects. The Centre has allocated Rs 839.70 crore and Rs 31.55 crore, respectively, under the two heads, against Rs 860.33 crore and Rs 85.58 crore given last year.

The funds are meant for transmission and distribution of power, new and renewable sources of energy, promotion of model solar city programme and construction work of the Power Department.

Similarly, the Centre has allocated Rs 94.82 crore for police housing and allied works, including development of infrastructure, building, renovation of existing residential houses, etc. Last year, the UT had received Rs 94.01 crore under the category.

A sum of Rs 36.29 crore has been allocated for ecology and environment, forestry and wildlife, forest conservation and development, plantation scheme, communication and buildings, preservation of wildlife, acquisition of land for forestry and botanical garden.

Further, Rs 69.52 crore have been earmarked for health services, including upgrade of 50-bed Community Health Centre to 250-bed hospital at Dhanas, setting up of effluent treatment plants in various civil hospitals, strengthening of rural and urban subsidiary health centres, construction of Regional Trauma Centre, Mental Health Institute, and Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, etc.

For modernisation and purchase of equipment, development of infrastructure for NCC, modernisation and construction of new polytechnic, government polytechnic for women and industrial training institute, Rs 112.39 crore have been allocated.

The Centre has allocated Rs 75.55 crore for purchase of new buses, replacement of condemned buses and upgrade of bus stand, computerisation of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, purchase of video coach buses for intercity transport.

Similarly, Rs 221.63 crore have been allocated for land acquisition and survey, construction/infrastructure development, urban roads, storm water drainage, development of IT Park, dam across Sukhna Lake and 24x7 water supply pan city, etc.

For implementation of the National Social Assistance Programme, implementation of Disability Act, subsidy on petrol/diesel to physically handicapped persons, National Programme for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons (NPRPD), Unemployment Allowance to Persons with Disability, Rs 19.34 crore have been allocated.

Total allocation

2022-23 Rs 5,382.79 cr

Revenue Rs 4,843.46

Capital Rs 539.33 cr

2023-24 Rs 6,087.10 cr

Revenue Rs 5,365.07 cr

Capital Rs 722.03 cr

Sectoral allocation

Education Rs 1,102.25 cr

Energy Rs 963.30 cr

Housing & Urban Dev Rs 844.97 cr

Police Rs 743.40 cr

Health Rs 661.79 cr

Transport Rs 400.68 cr

Others Rs 1,370.71 cr

Rs 722 crore for infrastructure

In a boost for infrastructure development, Centre has earmarked Rs 722 crore as capital expenditure. This is significantly (34%) higher than the Rs 539 crore allocated last fiscal. A major chunk will go towards urban development (Rs 221 crore), followed by education. Capital expenditure is money spent on development of machinery, equipment, building, health facilities, education, etc.

Rs 5,365 cr for salary bill

The UT has got Rs 5,365.07 crore under the revenue head, which is Rs 521.61 crore more than last year. The funds under revenue head are spent on salaries and other recurring expenses.

Major projects lined up next fiscal

  • Rs 85 cr Mother & Care Child Centre, Sec 48, & Hostel block, GMCH-32
  • Rs 60 cr Recruitment & training centre for police at Sarangpur
  • Rs 50 cr Upgrade of road infra, new cycle tracks
  • Rs 40 cr 144 houses for police personnel at Dhanas
  • Rs 26 cr Govt schools at Hallo Majra, Mani Majra, Sarangpur
  • Rs 25 cr Rejuvenation/restoration of Sector 17
  • Rs 20 cr Restoration/rehabilitation of Capitol Complex
  • Rs 15 cr New police station buildings at Mauli Jagran & IT Park
  • Rs 15 cr Treatment plants at Sec 16, 22, 45, 48 & Mani Majra hospitals

Boost for women, kids

There has been an increase in funds i.e. from Rs 37.66 crore to Rs 39.13 crore for the welfare of women and children. The funds will be spent on renovation, addition/construction of government buildings, home for old and destitute, protection centre for runaway couples and creches for working mothers’ kids.

