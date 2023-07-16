70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

Nearly 70,000 candidates have applied for 177 posts of driver and conductor in the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

The CTU had invited online applications till April 10 from eligible male candidates for 131 vacant posts of bus conductor and 46 of bus driver through direct recruitment. The written examination will be held in the city tomorrow.

The examination of post of conductor will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at 99 centres and that of driver from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at 37 centres here. The candidates will have to report the centre an hour before the start of examination.

The CTU will provide special shuttle bus services from the ISBT-17, ISBT-43 and Railway Station to various examination centres and vice versa. The fare for these services will be flat Rs 20 per candidate per trip, applicable to all local AC and non-AC buses. The flat fare is only available for the shuttle bus services and exclusively for the candidates appearing for the examination.

The vacancies for bus conductor are as follows: 61 posts for the general category, 23 for SCs, 35 for OBCs, 12 for EWS and seven posts reserved for ex-servicemen and dependents of servicemen (DSEM).

For heavy bus driver, 22 posts for the general category, eight for SCs, 12 for OBCs, four for EWS, three posts reserved for ex-servicemen and one post reserved for DSM candidates.